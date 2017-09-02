The TSX Composite eked out a miniscule gain in August, rising 0.06 per cent for its first month of positive returns since April. The materials index did the heavy lifting in the month, straining to counteract the drag from health care, energy, info tech and financials in the month to drive the gain.

A motley crew of companies headlined the outperformers, though gold featured prominently.

Great Canadian Gaming topped the list of TSX performers in the month, riding its deal to operate Toronto-area casinos to a nearly 40 per cent gain. The properties it will run generated about $1 billion worth of revenue in 2016, and boast some 4,000 slot machines. The trio of Kirkland Lake, Guyana and IAMGold got a boost from the surge in gold prices, which have cracked through the US$1,300 an ounce level due to rising geopolitical uncertainty as the U.S. and North Korea engage in a war of words. Guyana and Kirkland Lake are particularly low-cost producers in the space, boasting all-in-sustaining costs just north of US$700 an ounce. Altus Group rounds out the top five, booking almost the entirety of its gains in a single session after record sales of one of its enterprise software offerings helped it more than double quarterly profit expectations.

WORST PERFORMERS

After kicking off the year as a stock-market darling, Sierra Wireless was the worst performer in the dog days of summer. The stock began sliding in the wake of Sierra’s US$107 million dollar all-stock deal for Nemerex in a bid to expand further into the internet of things space. Cineplex has been mired in box-office malaise over the course of the entire summer, as viewers appear increasingly tired of tuning in to a series of sequels. The nation’s largest cinema operator ended up slashing prices in the last week of August in an effort to drum up interest and drive traffic.