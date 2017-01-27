The National Energy Board announced Friday that its Energy East pipeline hearings will restart from the beginning.

The NEB overhauled its entire review panel, officially appointing three new members on Jan. 9. The bilingual panel includes presiding member Don Ferguson, Carole Malo and Marc Paquin.

The previous Energy East hearings were suspended after protestors in Montreal derailed the process in August.

"The new Hearing Panel assigned to review the Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications has voided all decisions made by the previous Hearing Panel. These decisions will be removed from the official hearing record," the NEB said in a press release.

No date has been set for the new hearings, and the NEB says the 21-month review limit will restart if it deems TransCanada’s current applications to be complete.