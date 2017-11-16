LOS ANGELES -- Neil Young will open his vast archive of music for anyone to listen to online for free next month.

The 72-year-old Canadian rocker has announced on Facebook that his archive will open on Dec. 1, the same day his new album "The Visitor" is released. Young promises that the free archive will allow fans to "visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow."

A note on the archive site says users will be able to view all of his released albums and ones currently in production. The archive dates to 1963, when Young made his first recording in Canada.

"The Visitor" will be Young's second studio album recorded with Lukas Nelson's band, Promise of the Real. The album's first single "Already Great" was posted to YouTube Nov. 3.

Young has released 15 of his studio albums and eight collections of live recordings since launching the Archives project.

Official Release Series: "Neil Young" (1969), "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" (1969), "After the Gold Rush" (1970), "Harvest" (1972), "Time Fades Away" (1973), "On the Beach" (1974), "Tonight's the Night" (1975), "Zuma" (1975), "Long May You Run" (1976), "American Stars 'n Bars" (1977), "Comes a Time" (1978), "Rust Never Sleeps" (1979), "Live Rust" (1979), "Hawks & Doves" (1980), "Reactor" (1981).

Performance Series: "Sugar Mountain - Live at Canterbury House 1968", "Live at the Riverboat 1969", "Live at the Fillmore East 1970", "Live at the Cellar Door", "Live at Massey Hall 1971", "A Treasure", "Bluenote Café", "Dreamin' Man Live '92",