MONTPELIER, Vt. -- A new law will make it easier for people to travel between Canada and the United States.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy will be at Vermont's Burlington International Airport this afternoon to mark the arrival of the first direct flight of the season from Toronto's Billy Bishop City Airport.

The new Promoting Travel, Commerce, and National Security Act will make it possible for U.S.-bound customers to clear U.S. Customs before leaving Canada at a number of locations.

The law will expand the number of land, rail, marine and airports offering pre-clearance in Canada from the present 15.

It's hoped the law will also make it possible to restore Amtrak passenger rail service between Vermont and Montreal.

