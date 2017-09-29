LONDON - Dara Khosrowshahi, the new chief executive of Uber Technologies, will meet the head of the London Transport system next Tuesday as the Silicon Valley giant steps up the fight to regain its licence in the British capital.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL) stunned the taxi-app company last week when it said it would not renew its licence which expires on Saturday due to the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Uber, which is valued at about US$70 billion and whose investors include Goldman Sachs (GS.N), has vowed to appeal.



It was given a boost on Thursday when British Prime Minister Theresa May said the decision was "disproportionate".

"Our new CEO is looking forward to meeting with the commissioner next week," an Uber spokesman said.

"As he said on Monday, we want to work with London to make things right."

Khosrowshahi, who is less than a month into his new job, will meet Transport Commissioner Mike Brown. TFL also confirmed the meeting would take place.

The dispute in Britain, one of Uber's most important global markets, is one of many to confront the new chief executive, who has been brought in to try to clean up the company's reputation as aggressive and unapologetic, following a string of scandals.

Khosrowshahi has already apologized to Londoners for Uber's mistakes in a break with the company's usual combative tone.

Uber can continue to operate until the appeals process is exhausted, which could take months.