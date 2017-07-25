Exactly one year after launching its first flight in Canada, NewLeaf Travel has a new name.

NewLeaf will be renamed Flair Airlines, following its June 7 acquisition by the Kelowna-based company of the same name.

“We are starting a new chapter in the airline industry. Today we celebrate a significant milestone of successfully reaching our [one] year mark, and we are excited to now move forward with a new brand that better reflects who we are as one unified company,” Flair Airlines’ Vice-President of Commercial Operations Chris Lapointe said in a statement Tuesday.

NewLeaf had a sometimes-turbulent first year, butting heads on multiple occasions with WestJet Airlines. NewLeaf cancelled planned flights to Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona after WestJet began offering service to the airport.

The company also responded to WestJet’s April announcement that it was launching ultra-low-cost flight options with NewLeaf spokesperson, Julie Rempel stating: “The greatest compliment you can give someone is when they copy you."

However, Lapointe focused on the positive on the company’s one year anniversary.

“We are focused on growing not only our destination list, but are also widening our view of the travel industry as a whole,” said Lapointe. “We look forward to sharing more information regarding these offerings in the coming weeks.”

The low-fare-focused airline said it has flown 320,000 throughout Canada over the past year.