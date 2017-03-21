Nike reports lower-than-expected revenue amid fierce competition

Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a strong dollar and intense competition from Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc in North America.

Shares of the Dow component were down 1.4 per cent at US$57.20 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

Nike and its Jordan brand have been dominant in the U.S. footwear market, but a resurgent Adidas and Under Armour have been gaining ground by revamping their underperforming brands and tying up with supermarket chains.

Nike has lost basketball sales to Under Armour since the latter poached Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in 2013.

Adidas has also been successful in its efforts to muscle back into the U.S. market, with fashion shoes made popular by collaborations with celebrities such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora.

Nike's sales in North America, its biggest market, rose three per cent in the quarter ended Feb. 28.

Sales in Greater China were up nine per cent in the quarter, falling short of double-digit growth for the first time in at least nine quarters.

However, excluding the impact of currency moves, sales in the Greater China region jumped 15 per cent during the quarter.

The company came under the spotlight at China's annual consumer rights day television show, where it was said to have mislead consumers over high-tech air cushions in some of its "Hyperdunk" basketball shoes.

Nike's net income rose to US$1.14 billion, or 68 cents US per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from US$950 million, or 55 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 53 cents US per share.

Revenue climbed five per cent to US$8.43 billion in the quarter, compared with the average eatimate of US$8.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding currency fluctuations, third-quarter revenue rose about seven per cent.