Nike reports profit drop as it expands direct-to-consumer business

Nike Inc (NKE.N) reported a 23.9 per cent drop in quarterly profit as the world's largest footwear maker discounted heavily and spent more to expand its direct-to-consumer business.

Nike's net income fell to US$950 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from US$1.25 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to US$9.07 billion from US$9.06 billion.

