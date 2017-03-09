{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    28m ago

    No carbon tax unless the U.S. has one: Painted Pony CEO

    Arturo Chang, BNN.ca Staff

    Painted Pony Petroleum CEO on 2017 capital spending cuts

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    The chief executive of a Canadian natural gas producer says he wouldn't be against a carbon tax — if the U.S. had one in place.

    Painted Pony Petroleum CEO Patrick Ward told BNN that Ottawa's proposed levy on carbon would hurt Canada's competitiveness against its southern neighbour's energy sector, which U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to deregulate.

    "We have to be competitive with our producers in the U.S.," Ward said. "If they're not going to impose taxes, there has to be [something to] offset that for Canadian producers to stay competitive."

    But Ward also said that even though he's concerned about a tax's impact on competitiveness, he isn't against the concept.

    "My philosophy is if the Americans put on a carbon tax, we should put on a carbon tax," he said. "But without one it's hard. Same thing with Methane."

    Ward is in favour of maintaining the environment, but he believes Canada should also do more to become an attractive place for investors.

    “Canada is very resource rich and capital poor, so we have got to do these things to instill investment into our resources switch,” he said.