Norfolk Southern quarterly profit rises but shares fall

Norfolk Southern Corp, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday but shares fell more than 4 per cent in morning trading.

It was not immediately known why the shares declined.

Third-quarter net income rose to US$506 million, or $1.75 per share, from US$460 million, or US$1.55 a share, a year earlier. Analysts looked for US$1.64, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Norfolk, Virginia, company also reported a record operating ratio for any third quarter. Operating ratio is a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. The metric declined to 65.9 per cent in the most recent quarter, an improvement of 1.6 percentage points over the year-ago period. The lower the operating ratio, the more efficiently the railroad is running.

Operating expenses rose by 3 per cent from a year ago to US$1.8 billion, which the company blamed on higher compensation costs and inflation-related expenses. Those increases were offset by cost-cutting initiatives and the sale of property, the company said.

Norfolk Southern last year unveiled a strategic plan that aims to increase cost savings to more than $650 million by 2020 from $130 million in 2016.

"Our continual focus on delivering results through cost savings efforts, efficiencies and asset utilization, have us on track to deliver productivity savings up over $100 million in 2017," Norfolk Southern CEO Jim Squires told analysts on a conference call.

The railroad moved 4 per cent more volume in the quarter with 4 per cent fewer employees, it said.

Coal volumes were up 12 per cent and intermodal freight - containers that can be transferred from ship, to rail, to trucks - rose 4 per cent to a record quarterly volume, Norfolk said in a presentation after it reported results.

Coal freight volumes have recovered slightly this year after two years of precipitous declines where utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas in power plants and unseasonable weather added greatly to already large coal inventories.

Industry executives had predicted that coal volumes would recover slightly and stabilize in 2017 as inventories are burned down.

Norfolk Southern shares were down 4.2 per cent at $126.75 on Wednesday morning.