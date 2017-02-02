North American markets mixed as loonie flirts with highest close in nearly 5 months

North American stock markets were mixed as the loonie flirted with its highest close against the greenback in nearly five months.

The Canadian dollar finished the day at 76.80 cents US, up 0.15 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday's close, after briefly surpassing 77 cents US earlier in the day. The loonie hasn't closed above the 77-cent mark since Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 3.28 points at 15,399.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gave back 6.03 points at 19,884.91 while the S&P 500 added 1.30 points at 2,280.85 points. The Nasdaq fell 6.45 points at 5,636.20.

The March crude oil contract lost 34 cents at US$53.54 per barrel and March natural gas was up two cents at US$3.19 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract climbed US$11.10 at US$1,219.40 an ounce and March copper pulled back three cents at US$2.69 a pound.

