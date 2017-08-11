What you need to know before the opening bell: August 11, 2017

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as the escalating war of words between the United States and North Korea drove investors toward the yen, Swiss franc and gold.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea again on Thursday not to strike Guam or U.S. allies, saying his earlier threat to unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack may not have been tough enough.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.23 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index hit its lowest close in a month on Thursday as oil prices fell and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.13 per cent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.22 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.32 per cent.