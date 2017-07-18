Notley not ready to back Wall's call for possible NAFTA retaliations

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she and her colleagues are not ready to back Saskatchewan's calls for a list of possible trade retaliations Canada could use in NAFTA talks.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall had suggested Canada come up with a list of U.S. products it could target should the renegotiations of the trade deal go off the rails.

Wall stressed that he hoped the list wouldn't have to be used and that it should be kept confidential for now.

But Notley says the rest of the premiers feel the country is not at the point of retaliatory strategizing.

She says premiers want to build on the successes they have had talking about trade with lawmakers south of the border.

Premiers are meeting in Edmonton this week and NAFTA is high on the agenda.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration gave notice it wants to renegotiate the 23-year-old tripartite agreement.

The U.S. wants more exports of its dairy and other agricultural products, free trade in telecommunication and online purchases.

It also wants the elimination of independent dispute resolution panels, which have ruled in Canada's favour on contentious issues such as softwood lumber.