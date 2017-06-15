Canada’s oil patch pays the best average hourly wage in the nation, according to data released Thursday by Statistics Canada.

The agency’s 2016 Job Vacancy and Wage Survey found Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake, Alta. topped the nation with an average full-time hourly wage of $36.50. The national average was $27.70, excluding overtime, tips and incentives.

Alberta was home to six of the highest-paying regions in the country last year, with Calgary (fourth), Edmonton (sixth), Camrose-Drumheller (seventh), Banff (ninth) and Red Deer (10th) all cracking the top 10.

Canada's highest hourly wages by region Region Average hourly wage Wood Buffalo - Cold Lake, Alta. $36.50 Nunavut $35.95 Northwest Territories $34.20 Calgary, Alta. $32.60 Toronto, Ont. $30.40 Edmonton, Alta. $30.20 Regina - Moose Mountain, Sask. $30.00 Camrose - Drumheller, Alta. $29.95 Banff - Jasper = Rocky Mountain House and

Athabasca - Grande Prairie - Peace River, Alta. $29.70 Red Deer, Alta. $29.20

Atlantic Canada and Quebec were home to the lowest hourly wages with Edmundston-Woodstock, N.B. and its $19.40 average coming in last.

Specialist physicians were the highest paid per occupation in Canada last year, earning $86.75 hourly, followed by dentists ($72) and petroleum engineers ($62.75). Management in the mining and energy sector topped the industrial hourly wage earners with an average of $64.45.

The service industry had the lowest hourly averages, with bartenders ($11.50 per hour before tips) at the bottom of the list. Servers ($11.85), hosts ($12.85) and counter attendants ($13.05) finished in the bottom four as well.