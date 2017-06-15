Canada’s oil patch pays the best average hourly wage in the nation, according to data released Thursday by Statistics Canada.

The agency’s 2016 Job Vacancy and Wage Survey found Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake, Alta. topped the nation with an average full-time hourly wage of $36.50. The national average was $27.70, excluding overtime, tips and incentives.

Alberta was home to six of the highest-paying regions in the country last year, with Calgary (fourth), Edmonton (sixth), Camrose-Drumheller (seventh), Banff (ninth) and Red Deer (10th) all cracking the top 10.

 

Canada's highest hourly wages by region

Region Average hourly wage
Wood Buffalo - Cold Lake, Alta.  $36.50 
Nunavut  $35.95 
Northwest Territories  $34.20 
 Calgary, Alta. $32.60 
Toronto, Ont.  $30.40 
Edmonton, Alta.  $30.20 
Regina - Moose Mountain, Sask.  $30.00 
Camrose - Drumheller, Alta.  $29.95 
 Banff - Jasper = Rocky Mountain House and
Athabasca - Grande Prairie - Peace River, Alta.		 $29.70 
Red Deer, Alta.  $29.20 

Atlantic Canada and Quebec were home to the lowest hourly wages with Edmundston-Woodstock, N.B. and its $19.40 average coming in last.

Specialist physicians were the highest paid per occupation in Canada last year, earning $86.75 hourly, followed by dentists ($72) and petroleum engineers ($62.75). Management in the mining and energy sector topped the industrial hourly wage earners with an average of $64.45.

The service industry had the lowest hourly averages, with bartenders ($11.50 per hour before tips) at the bottom of the list. Servers ($11.85), hosts ($12.85) and counter attendants ($13.05) finished in the bottom four as well.

 

Canada's Highest hourly wages by job

Job Average hourly wage
Specialist physicians  $86.75 
Dentists  $72.00 
Petroleum engineers  $62.75 
Engineering managers  $58.30 
University professors and lecturers  $58.10 
Other managers in public administration  $56.25 
Geoscientists amd oceanographers  $55.50 
Senior government managers and officials  $55.45 
Commissioned police officers  $54.30 
Chemical engineers  $54.20 

 