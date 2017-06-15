3h ago
Oil patch Canada's highest-paying region in 2016, Atlantic Canada lags: StatCan
BNN.ca Staff
Canada’s oil patch pays the best average hourly wage in the nation, according to data released Thursday by Statistics Canada.
The agency’s 2016 Job Vacancy and Wage Survey found Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake, Alta. topped the nation with an average full-time hourly wage of $36.50. The national average was $27.70, excluding overtime, tips and incentives.
Alberta was home to six of the highest-paying regions in the country last year, with Calgary (fourth), Edmonton (sixth), Camrose-Drumheller (seventh), Banff (ninth) and Red Deer (10th) all cracking the top 10.
Canada's highest hourly wages by region
|Region
|Average hourly wage
|Wood Buffalo - Cold Lake, Alta.
|$36.50
|Nunavut
|$35.95
|Northwest Territories
|$34.20
|Calgary, Alta.
|$32.60
|Toronto, Ont.
|$30.40
|Edmonton, Alta.
|$30.20
|Regina - Moose Mountain, Sask.
|$30.00
|Camrose - Drumheller, Alta.
|$29.95
| Banff - Jasper = Rocky Mountain House and
Athabasca - Grande Prairie - Peace River, Alta.
|$29.70
|Red Deer, Alta.
|$29.20
Atlantic Canada and Quebec were home to the lowest hourly wages with Edmundston-Woodstock, N.B. and its $19.40 average coming in last.
Specialist physicians were the highest paid per occupation in Canada last year, earning $86.75 hourly, followed by dentists ($72) and petroleum engineers ($62.75). Management in the mining and energy sector topped the industrial hourly wage earners with an average of $64.45.
The service industry had the lowest hourly averages, with bartenders ($11.50 per hour before tips) at the bottom of the list. Servers ($11.85), hosts ($12.85) and counter attendants ($13.05) finished in the bottom four as well.
Canada's Highest hourly wages by job
|Job
|Average hourly wage
|Specialist physicians
|$86.75
|Dentists
|$72.00
|Petroleum engineers
|$62.75
|Engineering managers
|$58.30
|University professors and lecturers
|$58.10
|Other managers in public administration
|$56.25
|Geoscientists amd oceanographers
|$55.50
|Senior government managers and officials
|$55.45
|Commissioned police officers
|$54.30
|Chemical engineers
|$54.20