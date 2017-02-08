Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors covered short positions when a big rise in U.S crude inventories was not as massive as many had feared, and as gasoline futures got a boost from a surprise decline in inventories of the fuel.

U.S. crude stocks rose 13.8 million barrels in the last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks decreased, the Energy Information Administration said. The rise did not shock the market, since preliminary data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed an even bigger increase.

"A lot of the downside was already priced in," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"In the near-term, this is going to become a technical game of price levels and where speculators are going to capitulate. If we start to get through the lows of January, that could force some speculators to retrench their position."

Hedge funds and other speculators raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Jan. 31 to the highest level on record, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed last week.

International Brent crude futures were trading at US$54.48 per barrel by 11:15 a.m. ET, up 43 cents or 0.8 per cent from their previous close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at US$52.52 a barrel, up 35 cents or 0.7 per cent.

Gasoline futures jumped 2.7 per cent to a session high after EIA data showed a surprise decline in inventories last week after five straight weeks of increases.

That helped boost crude prices, analysts said, adding that prices could be volatile as growing U.S. crude supplies offset output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing nations.

Rising U.S. output is not worrying OPEC for the time being.

"The market is gradually accommodating for shale oil as well as shale gas; the demand is healthy. With that continuous demand increase I think all available oils are going to be accommodated," Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed al-Sada told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the session, prices came under pressure from signs of slowing demand from the world's biggest energy consumer.

China's 2016 oil demand grew at its slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters calculations based on official data showed.

China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 per cent in 2016, down from 3.1 per cent in 2015 and 3.8 per cent in 2014.