{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    12m ago

    Oil slide continues as prices hit three-month lows

    Aaron Sheldrick, Reuters

    A general view shows the Total Grandpuits oil refinery and petrol depot southeast of Paris

    A general view shows the Total Grandpuits oil refinery and petrol depot southeast of Paris, Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Oil skidded again on Friday, pushing prices to three-month lows as investors continued to flee bullish positions on worries that OPEC-led production cuts have not yet reduced a global glut of crude.

    U.S. crude has slumped nearly 9 per cent since Tuesday's close, in what would stand as its biggest three-day decline since February, 2016.

    U.S. crude fell 84 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to US$48.44 a barrel, as of 1:22 p.m. ET. Brent crude lost 90 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to US$51.29 a barrel.

    Selling appeared to accelerate in the afternoon after U.S. crude fell through the 200-day moving average of US$48.68 a barrel.

    Prices began to slide earlier this week, after news of another big rise in U.S. crude inventories to record highs. On Friday, oil services firm Baker Hughes reported another weekly increase in the U.S. drilling rig count.

    Never mind the speculators: All signs point to weaker oil prices

    Rob Tétrault, portfolio manager at National Bank Financial explains why the recent slide in oil prices is here to stay.

    "We have not seen production cuts undertaken by the world's producers really alleviate the overhang in inventories," said Gene McGillian, manager of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

    On Thursday, U.S. crude tumbled below US$50 a barrel for the first time since December. Major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates expressed worries that the resurgent U.S. shale industry would undo their efforts to restrict supply.

    U.S. oil and gas drilling has picked up, with producers planning to expand production in North Dakota, Oklahoma and other shale regions, while output has jumped in the Permian, America's largest oilfield.

    U.S. drillers added eight rigs in the latest week, lifting the rig count to 617, its highest since September of 2015, Baker Hughes said.

    Senior Saudi officials told U.S. oil companies in a closed-door meeting they should not assume OPEC would extend output curbs to offset rising U.S. production, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

    Separately, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, energy minister for the United Arab Emirates, told Reuters this week the rise in U.S. inventories was a "worry," and that "investors need to be cautious not to bring so much production on line."

    That has cast doubt on how long OPEC will be willing to cut output if prices keep falling. Ministers from Saudi Arabia and Iraq said this week at an energy conference in Houston that it was too early to consider whether cuts would be extended beyond June.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters including Russia agreed last year to cut output by around 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017, but so far the move has had little impact on inventory levels.

    "To the extent that people are concerned that OPEC decides not to extend, you have a real concern about downside weakness, where breaking back below US$40 a barrel I don't think is out of the question," said Tony Scott, managing director of analytics at BTU Analytics in Denver.

    U.S. crude inventories swelled 8.2 million barrels last week to a record 528.4 million barrels.

    Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients they still thought Brent crude would end this year higher, at around US$62.50.

    However, they also said gains that followed the OPEC deal could be unwound due to weak gasoline demand, more drilling and heavy long positions. Futures positioning figures will be released Friday afternoon. Last week's data still showed strong bullish sentiment although crude longs edged off record levels.