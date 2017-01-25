NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after builds in U.S. inventories reinforced expectations that increasing shale output this year would reduce the impact of production cuts by OPEC and other major exporters.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 52 cents a barrel at US$54.92 by 10:33 a.m. EST (1533 GMT). U.S. light crude was down 40 cents at $52.78.

The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude, gasoline and diesel stockpiles rose, confirming a report from the American Petroleum Institute, a trade group, late Tuesday, which was seen as bearish.

The EIA data, however, showed a substantial build in gasoline stockpiles of 6.8 million barrels, exceeding analysts expectations and the API's report.

U.S. gasoline crack spreads, or refining margins <RBc1-CLc1>, fell to a session low of $12.20 a barrel after the data was released, the lowest since Dec. 14.

Oil prices have found support in recent weeks from plans by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to reduce output.

Around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) has already been removed from the market of the 1.8 million bpd agreed by oil major producers starting on Jan. 1, energy ministers said on Sunday, as producers look to reduce oversupply.

Bernstein Energy said global oil inventories declined by 24 million barrels to 5.7 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter. The amount remaining equates to about 60 days of world oil consumption.

But as OPEC is cutting, U.S. shale output is rising.

U.S. oil production has increased by more than 6 percent since mid-2016, although it remains 7 percent below its 2015 peak. Output is back to levels reached in late 2014, when strong U.S. crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

President Donald Trump's promise to support the U.S. oil industry has encouraged analysts to revise up their forecasts of growth in U.S. oil production, which is already benefiting from higher prices.

A push by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives for a shift to border-adjusted corporate tax could help propel U.S. crude prices higher than global benchmark Brent, triggering large-scale domestic production, according to Goldman Sachs.