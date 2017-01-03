NEW YORK - Oil prices turned negative after earlier hitting 18-month highs on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017, as the U.S. dollar rallied to its highest since 2002.

Traders said crude prices were buoyed earlier in the day by hopes that a deal between OPEC and other big oil exporters to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.

Brent futures were down 95 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at US$55.87 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 95 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to US$52.77 per barrel.

Loopholes could thwart OPEC's production cut plan Keith Barnett, senior vice president, strategic analysis with ARM Energy, talks about the probability of OPEC supply cuts actually working discusses how one big loophole could ruin the whole thing.

Earlier in the session, both oil contracts hit their highest levels since July 2015 with Brent reaching US$58.37 and U.S. $55.24, before paring gains on the strong U.S. dollar.

"The dollar strength is certainly weighing on oil prices," said Andrew Lipow, president of energy consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, noting U.S. stock markets also pared their gains from earlier in the day with the dollar rally.

The dollar hit a 14-year high against a basket of other currencies after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.

A stronger greenback pressures demand for dollar-denominated crude, making barrels more expensive for users of other currencies.