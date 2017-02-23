{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    40m ago

    Old Navy brand helps Gap to 2.8% rise in profit

    Reuters

    Old Navy

    Old Navy, The Canadian Press

    Apparel chain Gap Inc (GPS.N) reported a 2.8 per cent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.

    The company's net income rose to US$220 million, or 55 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from US$214 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.

    Net sales rose 1 per cent to $4.43 billion, the first sales increase after seven straight quarterly declines.   