Ontario pension fund OMERS sells Civica to Partners Group for $1.72 billion

TORONTO -- OMERS Private Equity has signed a deal to sell software company Civica to investment manager Partners Group for 1.055 billion pounds or roughly $1.72 billion.

The private equity arm of Ontario pension fund acquired Civica in 2013 when it was valued at 390 million pounds.

Civica provides business software to both government organizations and the private sector in highly regulated sectors around the world.

OMERS manages investments on behalf of 470,000 members from city governments, school boards, emergency services and local agencies across Ontario.

