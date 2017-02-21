Ontario projected a $1.9 billion deficit in the 2016-17 fiscal year, a report updating the province's fiscal outlook said, versus a $4.3 billion deficit the province's Liberal government had expected in its budget update in November.

The province's Third Quarter Finances also projected an improvement in its net debt-to-GDP ratio of 38.3 per cent compared to a 39.6 per cent projection in the province's 2016 budget.

