The Ontario Securities Commission has reached a settlement with Sentry Investments and its former Chief Executive Officer, Sean Driscoll.

According to a statement of allegations released late Friday by the OSC, Sentry was accused of failing to put in place between January 2011 and October 2016 “an adequate record keeping system and adequate controls and supervision in relation to its sales practices.”

Driscoll’s actions were also singled out for allegedly providing Montreal Formula 1 tickets to a DR (dealing representative) in April 2015 and 2016, which the OSC states is a breach of rules regarding non-monetary benefits.

In its statement, the OSC stated Driscoll “failed to meet his obligations as the UDP (Ultimate Designated Person) of Sentry in breach of section 5.1 of NI 31-103 and contrary to the public interest.”

Driscoll resigned as CEO of Sentry after the firm began facing OSC scrutiny over compliance issues. He was replaced in January by Philip Yuzpe. The company also hired a third-party consultant to review its policies and practices with a pledge to overhaul its procedures.

The Office of the Secretary has set a hearing for April 5th to consider whether to approve the settlement.