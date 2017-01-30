OSC warns investors about 'get rich' schemes using O'Leary image

TORONTO -- Ontario's securities regulator is warning investors about advertisements that use the image or likeness of Kevin O'Leary to promote "get rich" schemes.

The Ontario Securities Commission says representatives for the businessman and Conservative leadership candidate confirm that he hasn't promoted or approved the use of his image in any ads or news stories involving binary options trading software and platforms.

The regulator says the binary options trading software and platforms in question include the Millionaire(s) Blueprint, Play it on Point, Eurostreet Money and Boss Capital.

The Canadian Securities Administrators have expressed concerns about the rise in the number of websites promoting offshore binary options trading platforms targeting Canadians.

No business is registered or authorized to market or sell binary options in Canada.

Binary options trading involves people making investment decisions based on whether something specific will happen at a particular time.

