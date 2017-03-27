The federal government is aiming to legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018 with the legislation expected to be announced during the week of April 10 of this year, a government source has confirmed to CTV News.

The legislation is expected to follow the recommendations that were put forth by a federal task force, headed by former federal Liberal cabinet minister Anne McLellan, in December.

MP Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief, briefed the Liberal caucus on the legislation and rollout plans over the weekend.

Some of the recommendations in last year’s task force report included setting a national minimum age of 18, plain packaging with warnings, and that cannabis should not be sold in the same location as alcohol or tobacco.

A BNN poll conducted the day the task force recommendations were published found that 59 per cent of respondents believed there was opportunity to invest in cannabis stocks, while 16 per cent said they were too risky, and one quarter of respondents said it wasn’t the right time.