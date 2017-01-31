A Canadian restaurant and an international charity are teaming up to offer relief to the victims of Sunday night’s deadly shooting in a Quebec City mosque.

Ontario-based Paramount Fine Foods and Islamic Relief Canada launched a campaign Monday to raise money for the families of the shooting victims. The campaign had raised over $70,000 from members of the Canadian Muslim community as of Tuesday morning.

“We were all shocked when we heard the news of the shooting,” Paramount CEO Mohamad Fakih said in a release. “I wanted to help and today I am committed to making sure the funding for the reconstruction of the mosque is taken care of as well as all the funeral costs for those killed.”

Six men were killed and an additional 19 were wounded when a 27-year-old University student attacked the Culturel Islamique de Quebec during evening prayers on Sunday night.

Islamic Relief’s CEO praised the efforts, saying the fundraising would “go a long way in rebuilding the mosque and keeping the community together after such a tragedy”