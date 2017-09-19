Let the family feud begin!

Nearly half (45 per cent) of Canadians with adult children say their “big kids” are a financial strain, according to a new report out by Financial Planning Standards Council. In fact, 51 per cent of Canadians with adult children say those children are still financially dependent.

FPSC’s consumer advocate, Kelley Keehn, says these results raise some fascinating questions about children, financial independence and suggest potential sources of marital conflict. The survey found that 44 per cent of men are significantly more likely than women (32 per cent) to assist children of all ages with their first home purchase. The gender divide also extends to delaying retirement with 22 per cent of men (vs. 12 per cent of women) willing to postpone retirement to assist their kids with their first home purchase.

Assisting “big kids” with post-secondary costs will postpone the retirement of 45 per cent of respondents and prevent 46 per cent from paying off their debt.

Whether to help out your children isn’t really the question – but rather how do you help out your children without jeopardizing your own financial well-being?

