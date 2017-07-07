Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to get rich while working for someone else

When I think about millionaires, I tend to think entrepreneur. Then I read a piece by Thomas Corley, the author of Rich Habits: The Daily Success Habits of Wealthy Individuals. His study showed that 39 per cent of Americans became rich working for someone else, but they did things differently.

Here are some of the things they did:

1. Put in the hours. They worked longer and came in earlier than most.

2. Developed a niche. It takes time and effort that most aren't willing to put in.

3. Forged strong relationship with the decision makers – getting senior management on your side is critical

4. Took on additional responsibility

5. Developed patience and persistence

6. Controlled their emotions - who doesn't want to blow up once in a while?

7. Share GOOD gossip - make a habit of saying only good things. You will stand out.

In today's environment, you need to do with others aren't prepared to do. The workplace is competitive, and you can be sure someone wants your job.