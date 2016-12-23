Millions of Canadians enjoy the thrill of last-minute holiday shopping — anything from buying supplies for their holiday party, to getting items for their winter getaway. Whatever the reason for a last-minute holiday shopping spree, it can be a costly one.

To keep your holiday purchases at a manageable level, Consolidated Credit Counseling Services of Canada recommends the following checklist:

What’s your limit?

Plan how much you can spend this holiday season and stick to it. Factor in all of your holiday purchases (gifts, entertaining, travelling etc.) so you will not be caught off guard. Your holiday budget will be easier to manage once you create a plan.

Remember when you used to open your wallet to pull out cash? And remember once your money was gone, you stopped shopping? Well, it’s time to go back to basics and put your credit card away in favour of your cash. If the thought of departing with your credit card is too much to handle, charge only last minute purchases you know you can pay back.

Keep a tab

The next few days, track all of your holiday purchases and stop when you’ve spent above your budget. It is easy to spend more than you’ve planned with various holiday sales teasing you to part with your hard earned cash.

Share the load

If you are entertaining this holiday season, don’t be shy to ask your guests to bring a dish or some drinks. Every little bit helps and it will lessen the costs you have to dish out for your holiday party.

Do I need it?

Boxing Day sales are notorious for encouraging you to spend money you do not have. When you see an unbelievably good deal, ask yourself, “Do I need it?” Most of the time, you don’t! So skip the sale rack and avoid going online when Boxing Day arrives.

Need a life line?

Let’s be real, holiday shopping can be expensive and if you enjoy giving and you are not following a budget closely, you can rack up hundreds of dollars of credit card debt rather quickly. If you are scared to receive your credit card bill come January and you do not know how you can manage your growing debt, seek a trained credit counsellor. They will help you with your debt management and give you peace of mind.