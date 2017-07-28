Today marks the end of Shark Week, but for many professionals, every day at the office can feel like a swim in shark-infested waters – with competing co-workers circling for a bite out of the next big paycheque, promotion, or project. Not to mention workplace bullies, who can make work like seem life a scene from Jaws.

I reached out to Michael French, branch manager for Robert Half in Toronto, to address some of the common co-worker issues, survival strategies and how to reduce workplace conflicts.

Characteristics of workplace sharks?

They’re cut-throat, try to take bites out of their colleague’s credit, talk badly about co-workers or managers, stick others with their responsibilities, zero in on people’s weaknesses for their own gain.

Some of the most common coworker conflicts:

This type of behaviour can range from something as simple as pointing out someone’s mistake, to shooting down a colleague’s idea, to taking credit for someone else’s work.

It could be overt, but is often more subtle:

Bashing someone’s idea during a meeting – or trying to make someone appear unprepared during a meeting.

Calling attention to a problem and/or blowing it out of proportion.

Copying your manager on a criticism about a project you worked on.

Survival strategies for swimming with sharks at work:

Learn to adapt so that you can effectively communicate with challenging coworkers. You don’t need to change your behaviour completely; just remember that a different approach can often help you reach the same goal.

Try to look at the big picture. The more you know about your coworker’s job and responsibilities, the better you can work with him or her, which makes you a more valuable employee.

If the coworker’s behaviour is toxic and impacting the morale and productivity of your team, alert your supervisor and suggest options for resolving the issue.

How can you defend yourself in the midst of a coworker shark attack?

You want to address the situation, especially if it’s ongoing. If someone is determined to try and make you look bad on the job, you don’t want that person to succeed.

Look at the situation from every angle. What were your colleague’s intentions? Did you play a role in the problem? Before you confront someone, try to identify his or her motives, as well as any steps you could have taken to avoid the problem.

Chat in person, if possible. E-mailing about a sensitive situation can lead to misinterpretation, since you don’t have the benefit of body language or vocal inflection.

It can be helpful to consult a mentor – or someone who has been with the company for a while – for advice. This person likely experienced his fair share of “problem employees” and may know how best to handle the situation in the given environment.

What managers can do to reduce the effects of staff conflicts

Managers should look out for negative behaviours in their employees so they can effectively resolve issues before they impact morale, productivity and retention.

Establish a culture that emphasizes teamwork, and host group events or brainstorming sessions where everyone is encouraged to participate. Keep an eye out for anyone who may be trying to overtake the meeting and step in to redirect the discussion if someone appears to be dominating.

Keep an open-door policy and encourage staff to let you know if they’re having issues with coworkers, or they feel they’re being bullied.

Healthy work relationships are essential