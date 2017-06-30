This just proves my point – everyone is interested in the price of oil and the Canadian dollar. Heading out to an exercise class Thursday evening, I was stopped by a very cordial police officer with a makeshift microphone in hand who asked me thoughts around the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision come July.

The group broaden as the conversation expanded to oil prices, economic growth and job prospects. I have to tell you, these officers were a great group who asked insightful and thought provoking questions. Sure it only lasted a few minutes, but we covered a lot of ground.

As my daughter said while filming it: Mom loves an audience and give her a chance to talk about the economy or business – even if it is on the street, she will take it.

When the police stop you on the street to ask you about interest rates and the price of oil. #business #financial #the6ix A post shared by @pattie_lovettreid on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:56am PDT