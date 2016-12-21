Whether you’re escaping for the holidays or from the holidays, travel during this busy season can be stressful – including getting organized. From arranging for pets’ care to water shut off and alerting the alarm company, the checklist of reminders is long. But according to a recent RBC survey, it turns out that Canadians are more likely to remember to bring electronics than travel insurance.

Cathy Preston, VP of Life & Health for RBC Insurance, offers a couple of things to consider when buying travel insurance, and why you shouldn’t leave home without it:

Where are you going? Many people are choosing to travel to more exotic or remote locations, and take for granted the fragile economies or climates where there is often a higher risk of anything from epidemics to civil unrest. But even traditionally “safe” locations can experience unexpected events, from outbreaks on a cruise ship to something like H1N1. Get familiar with the different types of coverage available. Ask about medical evacuation, and if they offer trip cancellation for any reason.

Travel insurance like any type of insurance is best if never used but invaluable should you need. As the familiar jingle goes – don’t leave home without it.