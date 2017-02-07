Pattie's financial tip of the day: Be prepared to do what others are not

So you’ve got a job offer (or landed that promotion), now what? We all know that demanding a certain salary could have you eliminated in a job search before you have even had an opportunity to showcase your abilities.

According to Workopolis, “Remember, you are negotiating for more than base pay. Perks like increased vacation time, flexible scheduling, or the ability to telecommute can sometimes have a bigger impact than a few extra dollars.”

If a salary increase isn’t in the cards, there are other things your boss can provide to increase job satisfaction or advance your career. Would having more responsibility take your career to the next level? Would adding the word ‘senior’ to your title illustrate career growth? Do you want to work from home more often? Understand what will make you happy before starting the negotiation process.

Finally, be the person who is prepared to do what others are not. The one who takes on that extra assignment, stays a little later to meet a deadline, take courses to upgrade your expertise and the list go on. The obvious point I’m making – you need to stand out in today’s business environment. Many companies may have salary bands not to be compromised but that doesn’t mean you can’t ask for something else that could increase your job satisfaction and in turn performance.

My colleague Michael Kane is a classic example. When asked, "how long are you here today?" His response, “how long do you need me to be here today."

