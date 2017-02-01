If you lack financial discipline, or simply live in the moment, consider setting up reminders in your calendar to jog your memory that someone’s birthday is coming, vacations are looming or the holiday season is around the corner.

Annually, there are financial obligations that occur at the same time each year so they really shouldn’t come a surprise to you. Insurance premiums are due and taxes have to be paid. Your personal finances are dynamic always changing and never static. But there is a lot more to being wealthy than you might think. Wealthy people spend time focusing on their financial situation, they develop good money habits, they know exactly where they stand financially and they know wealth is so much more than simply not spending.

Create your own financial calendar so you will be in a better financial position this time next year.

CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid offers a financial tip of the day during the month of February for Your Money Month.