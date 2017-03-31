Columnist image
Dale Jackson

Your Personal Investor

|Archive

Canadians love to bank on the go. And where the big banks have failed to step up, the small banks are stepping in.

A new report from Surviscor ranks Canada’s mobile banks in five categories: getting connected before you log on, usability after login, educational tools and resources, support, and the actual transaction experience.   

CIBC ranks first and Scotiabank remains in the top three, but the presence of little-known mobile bankers make top spots tenuous. Even Tangerine, formerly PC Financial, lost its top ranking and dropped to fourth.

Smaller players like Coast Capital Savings, Meridian Credit Union, ATB and Vancity trump old established banks TD Canada Trust and BMO Bank of Montreal.

Here’s how they rank now, how they score, and how results compare with the 2015 ranking:    

 

 2017 Canadian Mobile Banking Review

Bank, Ranking 2015 Ranking
 CIBC, 91% 5th 
 National Bank, 88% 3rd
 Scotiabank, 85%  2nd
 Tangerine, 75%  1st
 Desjardins, 69%  new
 PC Financial, 67%  new
 RBC Royal Bank, 62%  4th 
 Coast Capital Savings, 58%  6th 
Meridian Credit Union, 56%   new
 ATB, 51%  new
Vancity, 50%    7th
 TD Canada Trust, 50%   8th 
Alterna Savings, 47%  new
 Blueshore Financial, 47%  new
 BMO Bank of Montreal, 46%  10th 
 Canadian District Financial 42%  new  
 HSBC, 27%  new 

 