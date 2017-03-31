Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor Follow|Archive

Canadians love to bank on the go. And where the big banks have failed to step up, the small banks are stepping in.

A new report from Surviscor ranks Canada’s mobile banks in five categories: getting connected before you log on, usability after login, educational tools and resources, support, and the actual transaction experience.

CIBC ranks first and Scotiabank remains in the top three, but the presence of little-known mobile bankers make top spots tenuous. Even Tangerine, formerly PC Financial, lost its top ranking and dropped to fourth.

Smaller players like Coast Capital Savings, Meridian Credit Union, ATB and Vancity trump old established banks TD Canada Trust and BMO Bank of Montreal.

Here’s how they rank now, how they score, and how results compare with the 2015 ranking: