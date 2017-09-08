4h ago
Personal Investor: Time for adults to get schooled on finance
By Dale Jackson
Your Personal Investor
It’s easy to find financial information on the Internet. It’s not-so easy to find objective, unbiased financial information.
Even the most basic fact can have a spin that favours the source. That’s why the Ontario Securities Commission provides a non-profit, unbiased, objective website called getsmarteraboutmoney.ca.
The site is packed with information from basic explanations and risks associated with stocks, to bonds, options, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, annuities, pensions — you name it.
It also provides advice on getting the right advice and what to do if you have a complaint.
Homeowners and investors have access to detailed calculators and tools to measure how debt compounds, fees, net worth and portfolio benchmarks.
It’s a great way for adults to educate themselves this fall while the kids are in school.