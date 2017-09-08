Personal Investor: Time for adults to get schooled on finance

Dale Jackson Your Personal Investor Follow|Archive

It’s easy to find financial information on the Internet. It’s not-so easy to find objective, unbiased financial information.

Even the most basic fact can have a spin that favours the source. That’s why the Ontario Securities Commission provides a non-profit, unbiased, objective website called getsmarteraboutmoney.ca.

The site is packed with information from basic explanations and risks associated with stocks, to bonds, options, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, annuities, pensions — you name it.

It also provides advice on getting the right advice and what to do if you have a complaint.

Homeowners and investors have access to detailed calculators and tools to measure how debt compounds, fees, net worth and portfolio benchmarks.

It’s a great way for adults to educate themselves this fall while the kids are in school.