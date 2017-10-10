{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      CANADA SEPTEMBER HOUSING STARTS ROSE AT 217,000 ANNUALIZED PACE VS EST 212,000 RISE

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    51m ago

    Pfizer mulling sale of consumer healthcare business

    Manas Mishra, Reuters

    The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York

    The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it was reviewing options for its consumer healthcare business, including a full or partial separation of the unit.

    Pfizer said the consumer healthcare business, which had about US$3.4 billion in revenue in 2016, was "distinct enough" from its core business that there could potential for it to be more valuable outside the company.

    Pfizer's consumer healthcare business includes brands such as ChapStick. The company's shares were up about 1 per cent at US$36.50 in premarket trading.

    The company said any decision related to the options would be made during 2018.

    Pfizer said it hired Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC as financial advisers for the review.

    Germany's Merck KGaA had hired JP Morgan to sell its consumer health business, Reuters reported last month.