{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Pfizer quarterly revenue slips 3% on strong U.S. dollar

    Natalie Grover , Reuters

    Pfizer

    Pfizer, The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which closed its $14 billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a lower-than-expected profit, hit by lower demand for products set to go off patent.

    The largest U.S. drugmaker posted a net income $775 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $172 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents per share, missing the average analysts' estimate of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The company's revenue slipped 3 per cent to $13.63 billion, due to a strong dollar and fewer selling days compared to the year-ago quarter, but was roughly in line with estimates.

    Those lost days resulted in a negative impact on quarterly revenue by about $750 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

    The company forecast adjusted profit of $2.50-$2.60 per share on revenue of $52 billion-$54 billion in 2017. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $54.03 billion. 