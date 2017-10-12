Pizza Hut unveils ‘Pizza Parka’ as part of new ad campaign

Ever wonder what your pizza feels like when it’s waiting to be delivered to your door?

Pizza Hut thinks you have.

As part of a new marketing campaign, the company has started pushing cheeky ads for a limited-edition parka boasting the same “advanced, triple-layered insulation” used in the company’s delivery bags.

The company claims the jacket is “state of the art and stylish.”

The jacket also features a smartphone flap on the sleeve (for supposed mobile ordering ease) as well as pockets perfectly sized for sauce packets and an interior “pizza pocket” for when you just need to put a slice in there.

Pizza Hut says customers can enter to win a jacket throughout October.

The company’s corporate Twitter account, however, is keeping customers in suspense replying to all queries with some variation of “You may get the chance to own one soon.”