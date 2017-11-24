{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    PokerStars owner sells its stake in NYX Gaming to Scientific Games for $35.5M

    The Canadian Press

    Video game controller

    Video game controller , File photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO — The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI.TO) has agreed to sell all of its stake in NYX Gaming Group Ltd. (NYX.V) for $35.5 million cash to a company that's been working on a friendly takeover of the Las Vegas-based company.

    The buyer is Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS.O) which will pay $2.40 for each ordinary share of NYX and each preferred share of NYX Digital Gaming (Canada) ULC purchased from The Stars Group, which owns PokerStars.

    Scientific Games has also agreed to a price adjustment for the Toronto-based Stars Group in certain circumstances if it pays more than $2.40 per share to acquire the rest of NYX — which has an enterprise value of about $775 million.

    NYX shares closed on Sept. 19 at $1.13 prior to the original announcement of its friendly takeover agreement with Scientific Games. They opened Friday at $2.41, down from a post-offer high of $2.48 on Wednesday.

    The original deal between NYX and Scientific Games was announced Sept. 20 and amended on Nov. 21.