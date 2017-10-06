{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    5h ago

    Porsche seeks US$234M from Audi over tampered diesel engines: Report

    Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz, Reuters

    The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016

    The logo of Audi is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, April 25, 2016 , Reuters/Kim-Kyung-Hoon

    BERLIN — Volkswagen's (VLKAY.PK) Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros (US$234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi (AUDVF.PK) over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

    Porsche's management delivered the claim in written form to counterparts at Audi, the newspaper said without citing its source.

    Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines used in about 80,000 VW, Audi and Porsche models were fitted with an auxiliary device deemed illegal in the United States.

    The German government earlier this year ordered a recall of Porsche's Cayenne sport-utility vehicle (SUV) and prohibited registrations of the model's diesel version.

    Porsche wants compensation from Audi for the costs of the retrofits, legal counselling and customer measures, Bild said.

    A spokesman for Porsche said VW group-internal issues were not meant for public discussion, without elaborating. Audi declined comment and referred inquiries to Porsche.