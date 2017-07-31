Producer prices fell more than expected in June as energy and petroleum products saw their largest decline since February of last year, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The 1 per cent decrease in June from May exceeded economists' expectations for a decrease of 0.3 per cent, while May's figure was upwardly revised to show a gain of 0.1 per cent from an initially reported 0.2 per cent decrease.

Prices fell in 16 of the 21 major commodity groups, led by a 4.1 per cent decline in the energy and petroleum sector as the cost of motor gasoline and diesel fuel declined. Excluding the energy and petroleum category, industrial prices were down 0.7 per cent.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles fell 1.5 per cent on cheaper prices for passenger cars and light trucks. The Canadian dollar has climbed in recent months, which typically lowers the cost of vehicles imported from the United States.

As some industrial prices are reported in U.S. dollars and converted into Canadian dollars, changes in the exchange rate will affect the level of the index, the statistics agency said. The index would have decreased by just 0.5 per cent in June if the exchange rate was held constant.

Raw materials prices declined 3.7 per cent, the largest decline since December 2015, on lower prices for crude energy products.