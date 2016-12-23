Putin says Russia is on the path to economic recovery

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin says the nation's economy is on the path to recovery.

Putin is no teddy bear; U.S. shouldn't cuddle up Bill Browder, co-founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management and author of "Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man's Fight for Justice," joins BNN to talk about and U.S.-Russia relations under Donald Trump.

Speaking at an annual end-of-year news conference Friday, Putin said the Russian economy is expected to shrink by 0.6-0.7 per cent this year -- a much smaller decline compared to 2015 when it contracted by 3.7 per cent.

Russia is enduring a deep recession in the wake of Western sanctions and the sharp drop in oil prices.

Putin said some sectors have posted growth this year, showing that the Russian economy is on the mend.

Despite the economic backdrop, Putin said hard currency reserves of the Russian Central Bank increased this year, from $368 billion to about $385 billion.