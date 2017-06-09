{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Jun 9, 2017

    Qualcomm-NXP deal faces antitrust investigation in EU

    Reuters

    Qualcomm

    A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017. , Reuters

    EU antitrust authorities opened on Friday an investigation into U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's (QCOM.O) US$38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors (NXP.N), concerned that the merged company may squeeze out rivals and jack up prices.

    The combined entity would also have the ability and the incentive to change NXP's intellectual property licensing practices, in particular the NFC technology, by bundling this to Qualcomm's patent portfolio, the European Commission said.

    The EU watchdog also voiced concerns about reduced competition in semiconductors used in cars.

    Reuters reported on June 2 that Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple (AAPL.O), may face a lengthy EU investigation after it declined to offer concessions to address the bloc's concerns in a preliminary review.