Qualcomm profit, revenues beat expectations thanks to Snapdragon demand

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc reported a better-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter, boosted by demand for its Snapdragon mobile chips.

Revenue from its Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) unit, which includes its chip business that supplies both Android smartphone makers and Apple, rose 13 per cent to US$4.65 billion.

"We continue to see strong growth trends for global 3G/4G device shipments," Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said.

In contrast, revenue from Qualcomm's licensing business fell 36 per cent to US$1.21 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 24.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$168 million, or 11 cents per share, from US$1.60 billion, or US$1.07 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a charge of US$778 million, or 52 cents per share, for the fine imposed by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for anti-trust violations of its chip technology.

Excluding items, Qualcomm earned 92 cents per share, beating analysts estimates of 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 4.5 per cent to US$5.91 billion, but came in ahead of analysts estimate of $5.80 billion.

Qualcomm shares, down 18 per cent this year, were little changed in trading after the bell on Wednesday.