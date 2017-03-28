Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will table the province's 2017-18 budget today and says it will be one of "confidence and optimism."

Leitao said earlier this month he will be tabling his third consecutive balanced budget.

He is expected to reinvest heavily in health and education, two sectors that suffered major cuts in recent years as the Liberals balanced the books.

Coalition Leader Francois Legault is calling for income-tax cuts, but Leitao will likely keep a lot of the consumer-friendly goodies for next year's budget, which will be tabled just months ahead of the October 2018 provincial election.

Leitao promised in 2014 to alleviate the tax burden on Quebecers, who are among the most heavily taxed people in North America.



