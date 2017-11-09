{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Quebecor Q3 profit boosted by wireless spectrum sale to Shaw

    The Canadian Press

    Quebecor's headquarters in Montreal

    Quebecor's headquarters in Montreal , The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes

    MONTREAL - Quebecor Inc. reported a $171.9-million profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter, boosted by the sale of wireless spectrum licences to Shaw Communications Inc.

    The media and telecommunications company (QBRb.TO) says the profit amounted to $1.42 per share for the quarter.

    That compared with a loss attributable to shareholders of $8.3 million or seven cents per share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $1.03 billion, up from $998.3 million in the same period last year.

    Quebecor's Videotron business realized a $243.1-million gain in July on the sale of its seven wireless spectrum licences outside Quebec to Shaw for $430 million.

    Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $97.2 million or 81 cents per share, up from $83.2 million or 68 cents per share in the same period of 2016.