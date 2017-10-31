1h ago
Rob Lauzon's Top Picks: October 31, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Rob Lauzon, deputy chief investment officer at Middlefield Capital Corporation
Focus: North American equities
MARKET OUTLOOK
We are experiencing the strongest and most synchronized upturn in global growth since 2010. The resulting earnings momentum has driven most equity markets to record levels. Europe looks especially attractive given its discounted valuations against a backdrop of strong economic tailwinds and earnings growth. Investors should use a likely near-term pullback in the market as an opportunity to add to attractively valued dividend-paying equites. Canadian equities could face near-term headwinds if NAFTA negotiations continue to make slow progress.
TOP PICKS
HSBC (HSBA.L) – Bought on the London Stock Exchange on July 13th at 745 pence.
HSBC, being a global bank and financial services company, gives investors exposure to loan growth and increased demand for wealth management products across various geographical regions including Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Our top pick is predicated on continued strength in earnings, driven by strong Asian demand and also potential for continued capital returns (buybacks, dividend increases) in 2018/2019.
ROCHE HOLDING (ROG.S) – Bought on the Swiss Stock Exchange on October 6th at 248 Swiss Franc.
We like the overall demographic tailwinds in health care. Specifically, Roche gives investors an attractive valuation and dividend, backstopped by an undervalued pipeline of drugs including a strong immune-oncology franchise.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSb.L) – Bought on the London Stock Exchange on Oct 3rd at 2336 pence.
Crude prices look well underpinned by strong demand and disciplined supply. The company has done a great job of bringing their cost structure down while the recent move in Brent above US$60 solidifies Shell’s dividend by its cash flow. Shell, being an integrated energy company (both a producer and refiner), should exhibit less volatile earnings.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|HSBC
|N
|N
|Y
|ROG
|N
|N
|Y
|RDSb
|N
|N
|Y
PAST PICKS: FEBRUARY 8, 2017
BRISTOL-MEYERS SQUIBB (BMY.N)
- Then: $52.00
- Now: $60.92
- Return: 17.15%
- Total return: 19.55%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES (FRU.TO)
- Then: $12.56
- Now: $15.40
- Return: 22.61%
- Total return: 26.53%
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS (BPY_u.TO)
- Then: $30.19
- Now: $30.31
- Return: 0.41%
- Total return: 4.34%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 16.80%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|BMY
|N
|Y
|Y
|FRU
|N
|N
|Y
|BPY_u
|N
|N
|Y
FUND PROFILE
Global Dividend Growers Income Fund (GDG_u.TO)
Performance as of: September 30, 2017
1 Month: 1.15% fund, 2.24% index
1 Year: 12.06% fund, 18.17% index
3 Year: 9.25% fund, 7.69% index
*Index: MSCI World Total Return Index
*Annualized compound returns, dividends reinvested
TOP HOLDINGS
- Bank of America
- Apple
- Air Lease
- HSBC Holdings
- Capital One
WEBSITE: www.middlefield.com