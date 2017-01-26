Rogers closing in on hiring Natale as next CEO as Q4 profit tops estimates

Rogers Communications is providing a clearer timeline on its plan to hire former Telus CEO Joe Natale as its next chief executive officer.

The telecom company said on Thursday it intends to bring Natale on board in July. Rogers originally announced the leadership change in October amid the abrupt departure of then-CEO Guy Laurence. Chairman Alan Horn has been serving as CEO on an interim basis.

Rogers also reported a 15-per-cent rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday amid a surge in postpaid wireless subscriber additions.

Stripping out one-time items, net income reached $382 million in the fourth quarter, or 74 cents per share, compared with $331 million a year ago. On average, analysts expected Rogers to earn 71 cents. On a net basis, Rogers swung to a $9-million loss due to a $484-million IPTV impairment charge.

Total revenue rose two per cent in the quarter to $3.5 billion, led by the wireless division, which added 93,000 postpaid subscribers, compared with 31,000 a year earlier.

Looking ahead to 2017, Rogers says full-year revenue could rise as much as five per cent.

"In 2017, we plan to further enhance our financial flexibility and execution, as well as capture cost and productivity improvements we see throughout our business. We believe this will position us well to translate our revenue growth into increased profitability and free cash flow," Rogers said in the earnings release.