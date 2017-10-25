Roots Canada shares plummet in first day of trading

TORONTO - Canadian apparel company Roots Corp (ROOT.TO) began life as a publicly listed company on Wednesday in Toronto on a grim note, as investors balked at buying into an industry beset by cut-throat competition and shrinking margins.

Shares of the company, known for its trademark beaver logo, rustic casual wear and Canadian-made leather goods, opened at $11.50, down 4.2 per cent from their initial public offering price of $12. They slumped to an intraday low of $9.56 – a 16.95 per cent drop from the IPO price – at 12:54 p.m. ET.

Roots' bleak performance is the latest in a string of tribulations for the Canadian bricks-and-mortar retail industry. Besieged by competition from online players like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), profit margins for the sector have shrunk to under 5 per cent.

“I just feel that with the HBCs of the world and some of the other retailers out there that there’s just worry about the online presence: The Amazons, the Wal-Marts, other types of companies like those that are stealing market share,” Cole Kachur, Senior Wealth Advisor, Scotia Wealth Management told BNN on Wednesday.

Cole Kachur's Market Outlook Cole Kachur, senior wealth advisor at ScotiaWealth Management, shares his outlook for the markets.

“It’s probably something that’s overdone and it’s a short-term thing, but you don’t necessarily want to ride the wave down. You’d probably want to wait to see a little bit of a turnaround before you started picking stuff up in that sector.”

Roots has 116 stores in Canada and four in the United States, as well as 109 partner-operated stores in Taiwan and 27 in China, according to its IPO prospectus. The company also ships to 54 countries through its website.

A Roots spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Roots' IPO price was reduced from the marketing range of $14 to $16, underscoring the company's modest growth outlook and broader challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers. Roots raised $200 million in the IPO.

Kachur says those challenges have underscored Roots’ less than stellar performance on Wednesday.

“Even before the IPO, the pricing did come down. So, you got the understanding that there wasn’t going to be full-scale demand for it and we’re starting to see that here in the market here today,” he said.

Roots, in its prospectus, said it had compound annual growth in sales of about 14 per cent in 2014 to 2016. That lagged rival Canada Goose Holdings Inc.'s (GOOS.TO) 38 per cent and fashion retailer Aritzia Inc's (ATZ.TO) 20 per cent rate over a similar period. Canada Goose surged 40 per cent from its IPO price on its trading debut in Toronto in March, and has appreciated 7.5 per cent since it began trading, compared with a 2 per cent gain in the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index.

Still, it has fallen 21 per cent from its June peak, slammed by the challenging retail environment, which most recently led to the collapse of department store chain Sears Canada.

Canada Goose fell 1.8 per cent to $25.65 in morning trading on Wednesday. Aritzia lost 0.4 per cent to $11.50, while the Toronto stock benchmark slipped 0.3 per cent.

- with files from BNN.ca