Investors will soon have a chance to own a piece of Roots.

The iconic Canadian retailer filed paperwork on Wednesday for an initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ROOT.

The preliminary paperwork doesn't indicate the number of shares that will be sold, or at what price. It is the secondary offering by Searchlight Capital as well as company founders Michael Budman and Don Green through their investment vehicle, Don Michael Investments Inc.

TD Securities, Credit Suisse Securities Canada and BMO Capital Markets are lead bankers on the IPO.

More to come.